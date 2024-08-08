© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: NorthShore Health celebrates National Health Centers Week

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published July 29, 2024 at 3:20 PM CDT
NorthShore Health Centers

NorthShore Health Centers is a non-profit committed to providing quality, affordable healthcare for all in Jasper, Lake, La Porte and Porter Counties. With over 20 location offering medical, dental, vision, chiropractic, mental health and medication assistance, including after-hours and urgent care, the organization serves both scheduled and walk-in patients. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Gervay Dickerson, Director of Community Engagement about the plans to celebrate National Health Center Week.

For more information visit https://northshorehealth.org/
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
