Regionally Speaking: NorthShore Health celebrates National Health Centers Week

NorthShore Health Centers is a non-profit committed to providing quality, affordable healthcare for all in Jasper, Lake, La Porte and Porter Counties. With over 20 location offering medical, dental, vision, chiropractic, mental health and medication assistance, including after-hours and urgent care, the organization serves both scheduled and walk-in patients. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Gervay Dickerson, Director of Community Engagement about the plans to celebrate National Health Center Week.

For more information visit https://northshorehealth.org/