Regionally Speaking: Meet the Mayor Crown Point

Lakeshore Public Media is getting an up close look at municipal government leaders across the Region with our new series Meet the Mayor. Today we’re in Crown Point to speak to Mayor Pete Land.

Crown Point incorporated as a town in 1868. The motto for Crown Point is Building a Stronger Community From Within. As the county seat of Lake County, Crown Point offers plenty of local history as well as dining, entertainment and recreation for residents and visitors to enjoy. The variety of shops, restaurants and activities provide something for everyone, including breweries, antique stores, golf courses and more.

The Courthouse, built in 1878, is affectionately known as “The Grand Old Lady.” With the Old Lake County Courthouse as the focal point, The Square represents the immediate downtown area of Crown Point. It has served as the center of the community since 1834, when Crown Point was founded. There are numerous historical homes and farms that represent the architectural and cultural history of the Crown Point community. Because of its centralized location within the center of the county, Crown Point has been given the nickname the “Hub of Lake County.”

Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson host is joined by Mayor Land who shares the latest on infrastructure, the local economy as well as the growing demand for housing. Mayor Pete Land on the City of Crown Point in his own words.