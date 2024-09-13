Regionally Speaking: Lakeshore Public Media presents "Building Blocks Breakfast: Fueling the Future"

Lakeshore Public Media will host Building Blocks Breakfast: Fueling the Future on Wednesday, September 25, from 8:00 a.m. -10 a.m. at the Dean & Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville, Indiana. This event will serve as the official launch of Lakeshore’s "Building Blocks'' initiative, a comprehensive multimedia project aimed at exploring the science behind early childhood development as well as the issues and obstacles that many families face, while identifying tools and resources that can help give children the best start to a successful life. Lakeshore Shore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development and Emmy Award-winning producer Anthony Santucci, Vice President of Production to discuss the upcoming event and share the vision behind "Building Blocks".

Lakeshore Public Media’s early development efforts align with the mission of PBS stations, which reach more families with young children in low-income homes than any other children’s TV network. By leveraging the extensive reach of public broadcasting, this program will serve as a valuable resource, particularly for underserved and underprivileged families.

For more information visit https://www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/building-blocks