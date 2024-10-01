Regionally Speaking: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on affordable childcare

Early childhood development, road safety and mental health services are front of mind as Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch travels the state as the President of the Indiana Senate. Emphasizing the importance of partnerships between other community organizations to help fill the gaps in care and services and how collaboration at the state, county, and local levels is critical to proactively help individuals in a mental health crisis or before they are in a crisis. Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to discuss why she recently participated in a national panel representing the Hoosier state to share more on advocating for improving access and affordability of mental health care services.