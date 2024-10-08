© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Missing Teen: 13 year-old Isabella Laura Puentez from East Chicago missing since Monday

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 8, 2024 at 1:35 PM CDT
A 13-year-old girl, Isabella Laura Puentez, from East Chicago, Indiana has been missing since October 7, 2024.

Isabella Laura Puentez, 13, from East Chicago, Indiana, has been missing since Monday, October 7, 2024. The family reports that Puentez was last seen in her family’s kitchen at 1:00 a.m. wearing grey jogging pants and a black shirt. She filled her backpack with a few clothing items before leaving the family home.

Isabella Laura Puentez is 5-foot-1 and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be with her 20- year-old boyfriend.

If you have any information about Puentez’s whereabouts contact East Chicago Police at (219) 391-8400 or the family at (219)333-9737.
