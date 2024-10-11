Regionally Speaking: Indiana University Northwest Assistant Librarian for Teaching and Learning Nicholas Casas

The rise of artificial intelligence has made it easier than before to create fake images, phony videos as well as altered audio clips that give the appearance of a trusted news source. With the 2024 general election a few weeks away, the evolving technology has flooded the internet with disinformation and misinformation, potentially shaping public opinion, trust and behavior in our democracy. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by Nicholas Casas, Assistant Librarian for Teaching and Learning at Indiana University Northwest who offers guidance through a non-partisan lens on how to identify misinformation on the web and seek the best unbiased information to help inform voters.