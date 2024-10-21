© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Regionally Speaking: Mommy's Haven maternity home

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 21, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT
Via Facebook

Mommy's Haven is a maternity home with a mission to empower and equip moms and pregnant women seeking parenting options by providing physical, emotional and spiritual support during and after pregnancy.  Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Katie Camus, the executive director of Mommy’s Haven located in Lowell, Indiana offering housing and programs to moms in need in Northwest Indiana.

For more information about the programs and services offered by Mommy’s Haven visit https://www.mommyshaven.org/
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingMaternityPro-LifeNorthwest Indiana
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson