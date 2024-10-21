Regionally Speaking: Mommy's Haven maternity home

Mommy's Haven is a maternity home with a mission to empower and equip moms and pregnant women seeking parenting options by providing physical, emotional and spiritual support during and after pregnancy. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Katie Camus, the executive director of Mommy’s Haven located in Lowell, Indiana offering housing and programs to moms in need in Northwest Indiana.

For more information about the programs and services offered by Mommy’s Haven visit https://www.mommyshaven.org/