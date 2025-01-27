© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer shares New Year – New Financial Resolutions

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published January 10, 2025 at 2:03 PM CST
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
The top new year’s resolution in 2025 fell into the financial category with 20 percent of Americans surveyed stated that saving more money was their new year’s resolution in the new year. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to give listeners a better understanding of the types of financial goals you should be prioritizing in 2025, Congressional news you should be paying attention to and finally provide insight on how to stick to your financial resolution.
