DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Regionally Speaking: Purdue University Northwest to offer Master of Social Work degree

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published February 21, 2025 at 1:38 PM CST
Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest will enroll students in its first Master of Social Work (MSW) cohort in fall 2025. Purdue Northwest has been building up several of its graduate-level programs over the past couple of academic years and solidifying an interdisciplinary array of learning and research opportunities focused on mental health outcomes and needs for our local communities. This academic year marks the first year for cohorts in our master’s and doctoral programs in Psychology. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Dr. Shreya Bhandari, Ph.D., LISW, the director of the MSW program and a professor of Social Work at PNW to share more about the program.

Applications for the Purdue University Northwest Master of Social Work (MSW) are currently being accepted. For more information visit https://www.pnw.edu/program-finder/masters-degree-in-social-work/
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking.
