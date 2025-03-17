© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Gary Chamber of Commerce to host World Civility Day 2025

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:40 PM CDT
Gary Chamber of Commerce

The Gary Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 9th Annual World Civility Day on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The chamber calls World Civility Day a celebration of the Golden Rule - the act of treating others as one would want to be treated. The day will feature civility-themed events, workshops, a luncheon at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, a vendor fair, and an evening awards dinner featuring a keynote address by renowned journalist Lindsey Davis. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Chuck Hughes, President and CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce.

The Gary Chamber Chamber of Commerce is an organization comprised of business owners, community leaders and citizens. Together, they promote community development and work to improve the economic, civic and cultural well-being of the area. For more information visit

World Civility Day
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking.
