Regionally Speaking: "The Whitney Reynolds Show' will launch the 9th season of the Emmy nominated talk show April 17th

Lakeshore PBS is set to premiere the 9th season of the nationally syndicated “Whitney Reynolds Show” on Monday, April 17th, at 6:30 p.m. This public affairs program aims to educate and inform viewers while providing a safe space for sensitive life stories. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson will join Whitney Reynolds in-studio for a sneak peek of the upcoming season. The show is committed to being a supportive environment for delicate narratives, with the tagline "Your story matters," which emphasizes inclusion, motivation, and drives social as well as individual change. It features interviews with celebrities, everyday individuals, and experts. Lakeshore Public Media broadcasts the "Whitney Reynolds Show" as part of its programming. The new season will begin on April 17, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The Whitney Reynolds Show (WRS) focuses on positive change through discussions about real-life issues.

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, Dish Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. The live broadcast can also be streamed online at LakeshorePBS.org or via the free PBS Video App on popular digital platforms.

More information including Lakeshore PBS’ full schedule can be found online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org.