Regionally Speaking: The MAAC First Responder Mental Wellness Conference 2025

The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative is working to help address mental health among first responders. The MAAC First Responder Mental Health Initiative is partnering with ResponderStrong and NDRI Ventures – a leading force for research, trainings, and resources for responder mental health – for a full-day, mental health and resiliency training conference. These trainings will teach responders new tools to build resiliency in themselves, their peers, and their communities. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by Celina Weathrwax, president and CEO of the MAAC Foundation to share more details on the event. Spouses, significant others, clinicians, social workers, and chaplains are invited to join.

For more information on the MAAC’s mental health resources and upcoming programming, visit maacfoundation.org.

In 2016, the McMillan Family Foundation, Inc. in partnership with the Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council established the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation in order to better serve all public safety professionals. The MAAC Foundation has been charged with developing training opportunities for firefighters, police officers, and EMS. This is being achieved through the offerings of combined classroom and practical application programs that provide advanced levels of critical thinking and functioning in preparedness and response. Moreover, MAAC is dedicated to supporting and meeting the needs of existing Indiana District 1 training sites. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741

