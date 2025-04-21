© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer shares tips on how to help keep your financial house spiffy

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published March 31, 2025 at 2:53 PM CDT
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.

March 20 marked the first official day of spring! And while 73 percent of American households do a deep cleaning every year, there might be one area that you’re unknowingly neglecting – your “finances!” Many financial experts believe that financial disorganization can cost you thousands of dollars or more from losing important documents, to forgetting to roll over old 401(k)s, not updating estate plans, and more. So, while you’re carving out time this spring to deep clean appliances, declutter closets and donate kids’ outgrown toys, northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to provide tips to help keep your “financial house” as spiffy as the rest of your home!

Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson