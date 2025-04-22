Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman - Early Literacy in Indiana: A Call to Action

Early literacy serves as the foundation for a child's academic and life success. Extensive research indicates that children who achieve reading proficiency by third grade are more likely to graduate from high school, pursue higher education, and secure stable employment. In contrast, those who struggle with reading during this critical period often face greater challenges both academically and in life.

In a discussion with Dee Dotson, host of Regionally Speaking, Tami Silverman, President and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute, highlights efforts in Indiana to improve early literacy rates. The latest results from the Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination (IREAD-3) show both progress and ongoing gaps that require urgent attention.