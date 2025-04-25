Indiana University Northwest Center for Urban and Regional Excellence launches new initiative focused on the modernization and investment in the steel industry

The Indiana University Northwest Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) is launching a new initiative aimed at bringing community leaders together to discuss the modernization and investment in the steel industry. The Center has already conducted a series of interviews and plans to continue this effort. Northwest Indiana's integrated steel mills produce approximately 17% of all steel manufactured in the United States, making the region the largest steel-producing area in the country. This industry serves as a major employer and a vital asset to the local economy.

Lakeshore Public Media host Chris Nolte is now joined by Ellen Szarleta, the executive director of CURE at IUN, and Kathy Sipple, a senior resilience coordinator with Earth Charter Indiana. Sipple is also an independent researcher working with CURE on this project.