© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Future of your Public Media Station is in Jeopardy

Regionally Speaking: Retirement Reality Check: Navigating Bear Markets and Inflation in 2025

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published April 21, 2025 at 1:29 PM CDT
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.

This year marks a significant increase in Americans reaching retirement age, but confidence in retirement plans is down. According to Fidelity, only 67% of pre-retirees feel confident about their financial future, a 7% drop from last year, largely due to rising costs and inflation.

On "Regionally Speaking," host Dee Dotson discusses strategies for retirees and near-retirees with Greg Hammer of Hammer Financial Group, Inc. in northwest Indiana.

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakinggreg hammerretirement advice
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson