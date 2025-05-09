Regionally Speaking: Retirement Reality Check: Navigating Bear Markets and Inflation in 2025

This year marks a significant increase in Americans reaching retirement age, but confidence in retirement plans is down. According to Fidelity, only 67% of pre-retirees feel confident about their financial future, a 7% drop from last year, largely due to rising costs and inflation.

On "Regionally Speaking," host Dee Dotson discusses strategies for retirees and near-retirees with Greg Hammer of Hammer Financial Group, Inc. in northwest Indiana.