Lake County Clergy Council to Undergo Active Shooter Training Amid Rising Concerns Veteran Sheriff’s Officer to Lead Critical Preparedness Session

In a proactive move to bolster community safety and preparedness, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, in collaboration with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, will host an exclusive Active Shooter Training for members of the Lake County Prosecutor’s Clergy Council. The initiative underscores a growing commitment to safeguarding places of worship against escalating threats of violence.

The vital training session is slated for July 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM, and will take place at the Purdue Extension Building, located at 2293 N. Main St., directly across from the Lake County Government Center. This specialized program directly addresses the alarming rise in attacks on religious institutions nationwide, from the tragic events at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston to more recent assaults on synagogues, mosques, and various faith-based gatherings. Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter, alongside Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez and Lake County Clerk Mike Brown, recognizes the unique vulnerabilities faced by these sacred spaces and is dedicated to equipping local clergy with essential life-saving knowledge and response tactics.

"Churches, synagogues, and mosques should be places of peace—not fear,” stated Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter. “This training gives our clergy the tools they need to protect themselves and their congregations. We owe it to our faith leaders and the communities they serve to help them be as prepared as possible.”

Leading the comprehensive session will be Rex Ibarra, a veteran officer from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, who brings over 17 years of extensive law enforcement experience. Officer Ibarra holds numerous State of Indiana certifications, including Active Shooter Instructor, VIRTRA Simulation Trainer, Physical Tactics Instructor, Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC), TASER Instructor, and CPR/Stop the Bleed Trainer. His expertise will provide invaluable insights for attendees.

The training curriculum is designed to cover critical aspects of crisis response, including strategies for heightened situational awareness, effective reactions under high-stress conditions, crucial communication protocols during an emergency, and practical steps to minimize casualties and chaos in the event of an active shooter threat.

This initiative is a core component of Prosecutor Carter’s broader public safety mission, which emphasizes fostering robust collaboration between law enforcement and community leaders. By empowering clergy with the capacity to act decisively in the face of violence, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office aims to alleviate fear and reinforce a strong sense of preparedness across all faith communities throughout Lake County.

For further information regarding the Lake County Prosecutor’s Clergy Council or future training opportunities, please contact Myrna Maldonado, Public Information Officer at the Prosecutor’s Office, via email at mmaldonado@lakepros.org.

