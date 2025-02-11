FAA reopens two runways at DCA following helicopter and jet mid-air collision

The Federal Aviation Administration has reopened two runways at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. They were closed after the January 29 mid-air collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines regional jet that was attempting to land at DCA.

Both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River, killing all 67 people aboard in the nighttime collision that occurred at approximately 300 feet in the air.

DCA has three runways. The two that were closed – runways 4/22 and 15/33 – are shorter than the main runway and typically used during busier periods at the airport to alleviate congestion and smooth the flow of traffic into and out of DCA.

With the reopening of these runways, the FAA says it has increased the hourly arrival rate to 28 aircraft. The typical maximum arrival rate is 32 flights every hour.

The restrictions on helicopter traffic around DCA remain in effect as the National Transportation Safety Board investigation continues. The NTSB says it expects to release its preliminary report into the cause of the crash around February 28.

