© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

White House says it's 'case closed' on the Signal group chat review

By Franco Ordoñez
Published March 31, 2025 at 2:04 PM CDT
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters on the White House driveway on March 31, 2025.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters on the White House driveway on March 31, 2025.

The White House has concluded its review of how Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently included on a Signal message group chat of high-ranking officials discussing impending strikes in Yemen.

The Atlantic story, published one week ago, stunned Washington because of the sensitive nature of the information disclosed on the app. The White House has said none of the information was classified.

"This case has been closed here at the White House as far as we are concerned," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday. "There have been steps made to ensure that something like that can obviously never happen again, and we're moving forward," she said.

Leavitt did not offer details about what steps the White House is taking after its review. Last week, she had told reporters that the National Security Council, the White House counsel's office and Trump adviser Elon Musk were all looking into how the mishap happened.

Leavitt said Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz — who created the group chat and added Goldberg to it — "continues to be an important part of (Trump's) national security team."

NPR disclosure: Katherine Maher, the CEO of NPR, chairs the board of the Signal Foundation.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez