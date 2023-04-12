Art on the Air, May 7, 2023

This week on ART ON THE AIR features the power couple in the Chicago art scene, psychologist and author Dr. Yanina Gomez and artist, curator, gallery owner, Sergio Gomez, who have founded Art Nxt Level, that guides artists on how begin and build a productive art practice. Next we have Marla Showfer who curates artists from remote regions of the globe. Our spotlight is on The Depot Gallery and Museum’s "5x5 Exhibit" plus a preview of its 2023 exhibit season with The Depot president Suzy Vance.

