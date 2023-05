This week on ART ON THE AIR features Northwest Indiana landscape artist, Mark Vander Vinne, discussing his art journey, upcoming exhibits and workshops. Next we explore Canterbury Summer Theatre’s 55th Season with Artistic Directors Ray Scott Crawford and David Graham with returning CST alumni, Leah Mazur serving as company manager and scenic designer. Our spotlight is on Brian Krumm and his Barfly Friends June 2nd record release. “Just Fade Away.”