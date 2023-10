This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature the executive director of Indiana Artisans, Rosalyn Demaree, discussing its mission plus in November Indiana Artisan Holiday Marketplace in Fort Wayne. Next we have sculptor Susan Scamihorn whose whimsical miniatures are part of the Indiana Artisan collection. Our Spotlight is on 4 th Street theater’s production of “The Curious Savage” with its director Denise Barkow and its lead actor Linda Didelot.