This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole program features University of Nevada at Reno professor of linguistics, Dr. Valerie Fridland, a sociolinguist, discussing her new book, “Like, Literally, Dude - Arguing for the Good in Bad English” exploring through a series of stories about the historical origins and social uses of an array of ‘annoying’ language features. Our Spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s 2023 Holiday Concert on December 9th.