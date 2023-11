This week on ART ON THE AIR we feature a pair of fiber artists who will exhibiting at the 2024 For the Love of Art Fair. Using natural wool and silk fibers, Laura Gutzwiller mimics traditional painting techniques in her art, while Kent Epler, creates his whimsical fiber sculptures from recycled objects and fabrics in his. Our Spotlight is on 59th presentation of Michigan City’s “The Messiah,” December 16 and 17 at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center.