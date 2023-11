This New Years weekend ART ON THE AIR features hyper-realistic artist, Samantha DeCarlo, sharing her art journey and is exhibiting at the 2024 For the Love of Art Fair. Next Perpetually Yours Pets artist Rachael S Ingram, turning her illustrator training into the designer of animal-themed fashions. Our Spotlight is on artist James Jankowiak who will give an artist exhibit talk at South Shore Art on January 6th.