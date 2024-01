This week on ART ON THE AIR features two artists featured in South Shore Arts “Neighbors” exhibit, representational artist Gwendolyn Zabicki, whose work reflects daily life with hidden contradictions, and Tim Lowly, who creates highly emotional and spiritual work surrounding his profoundly disabled daughter, Temma. Our Spotlight is on Footlight Players musical production of the “Unsinkable Molly Brown” running March 1st through the 17th.