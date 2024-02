This week on ART ON THE AIR features two artists featured in the Valparaiso Creative Council winter exhibit. First with self-taught artist Maria Overlay and next woodworking artist Mary Rooney whose work will be on exhibit at Lower Lincoln and Roots Cafe through April 13th. Our Spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s Sunday March 10th concert featuring the work of composer, Ingrid Stoelzel at Holdcraft Performing Arts Center .