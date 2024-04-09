Art on the Air, May 12, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features the executive director of The Arts Federation in Lafayette, Teita Lee, discussing her role and challenges as an arts administrator also serving as IAC Region Arts Partner. Next comedian, landscape photographer, and author, Merry Clark, whose newest book, “Dandelion Roots Run Deep,” co-authored with her mother about their family crusade for organic livestock farming. Our Spotlight is on Books, Brushes, and Bands’ Youth Choir Concert on May 15th at Hammond Central High School.

