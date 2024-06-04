© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, June 23, 2024

Published June 4, 2024 at 2:55 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features filmmaker and cofounder of 12 Stars Media, Rocky Walls, who is also the Executive Director of Hoodox, a non-profit streaming service for nonfiction, Indiana-focused movies, and will also discuss his upcoming new film premiering this fall, Dirty Laundry.   Our Spotlight is on Chesterton Art Center ’s summer camps, classes, and events with executive director Hannah Hammond-Hagman.   Spotlight Extras on artist reception for Lorrisa Julianus, L’arc en Ciel’s final weekend of their current comedy, “Faith County,” The Depot in Beverly Shores June 22nd mural painting viewing party.

