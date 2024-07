This week on ART ON THE AIR features award-winning artist, Anthony R Brass, who is celebrated for his vibrant use of color and singular perspective. Next the Poet Laureate of LaPorte County, Valerie Wallace, sharing selections from her debut poetry collection, House of McQueen.

Our Spotlight is on Canterbury Summer Theatre’s concert County Is and "Murder at the Howard Johnsons," and a Spotlight Extra - the Shirley Heinze Land Trust - Nature in the Arts program.