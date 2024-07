This week on ART ON THE AIR features artist, Blake Gore, who uses a .15mm pen nib that creates minimalist canvases with an eye for detail. Next textile artist Shani Solomon, who creates unique, hand-made, one-of-a-kind wearable fiber art using the finest silks and textiles. Our Spotlight is on the 65th Annual Chesterton Art Fair coming August 3rd and 4th at Dogwood Park .