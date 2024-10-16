© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, November 10, 2024

Published October 16, 2024 at 9:34 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR features landscape photographer, professor, and Fine Arts Department Chair at Indiana University South Bend, Susan L. Moore, whose work includes landscapes of Indiana, large cities in Europe, and everything in between. Next burgeoning vocalist and pianist from South Bend , Molly Abraham shares her musical journey. Our Spotlight is on Memorial Opera House’s November and December events including their production of “Scrooge.” with events coordinator Adrienne Bansemer.

