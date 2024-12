This week on ART ON THE AIR features multi-Grammy award-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, discussing his new group, American Patchwork Quartet and their debut album of the same title. Next the founder of the new artist group, The Art Table, Laura Theil, also discusses her photography, and Spotlight on the 2025 For The Love of Art Fair coming to the South Bend Century Center February 1st and 2nd with its founder Shireen Cline.