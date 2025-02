This week on ART ON THE AIR features an indie-folk cellist, vocalist, songwriter, Ellie Barber, Ollella, previewing her new album Antifragile coming in March 2025. Next we feature the author of “The Road Unpaved: Border to Border with a Brain Tumor and a Bike,” Risa August, about her journey of rediscovery after her diagnosis. Our Spotlight is on Chicago Street Theater’s farce comedy, “Rules For Living” opening February 14th.