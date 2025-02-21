© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, March 9, 2025

Published February 21, 2025 at 8:13 AM CST

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features the local husband and wife musicians, Marty and Corinne Lucas with selections from their acoustic-oriented, folk band, Return to Normal, plus Marty discusses his work with Optical Music Recognition of public domain music scores, and Corrine’s new appointment as executive director for Northern Indiana Community Foundation.   Our spotlight is on Dunes Arts Foundation’s special presentation of “Two Trains Running” on March 24th at Holcraft Performing Arts Center.

