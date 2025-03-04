Art on the Air, March 23, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR features our guest beginning her career as West Virginia Statehouse correspondent for United Press International in 1964, Carolyn R. Boiarsky, later became a television news reporter, author, and professor of English discussing her book “Lead Babies and Poisoned Housing.” Next Louisville contemporary quilt maker and fiber artist, Vickie Wheatley creating quilts with bold, abstract designs and rich colors. Our spotlight is on the Center for Creative Solutions 2025 Poetry Showcase.