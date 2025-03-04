© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, March 23, 2025

Published March 4, 2025 at 11:38 PM CST

This week on ART ON THE AIR features our guest beginning her career as West Virginia Statehouse correspondent for United Press International in 1964, Carolyn R. Boiarsky, later became a television news reporter, author, and professor of English discussing her book “Lead Babies and Poisoned Housing.” Next Louisville contemporary quilt maker and fiber artist, Vickie Wheatley creating quilts with bold, abstract designs and rich colors.  Our spotlight is on the Center for Creative Solutions 2025 Poetry Showcase.

Art on the Air
Stay Connected