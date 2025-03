This week on ART ON THE AIR features Aric Geesaman whose search for the perfect knife, learned how to craft beautiful custom-made knives that are both functional and collectable. Next from his new book of poetry, “Loss, Aging, Gratitude, Acceptance,” Ryan Steinbeck shares several of his poems. Our spotlight is on Dunes Arts Foundation previewing their 2025 Summer Theater Season with Steve Scott and Elise Kermani.