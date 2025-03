This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features President and CEO for Chicago’s National Museum of Mexican Art, José Ochoa, whose shares his diverse career in the performing arts, dance, music, theatre, visual arts as well as his work in arts administration and education. Our spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s Pops Concert, Some Enchanted Evening featuring the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein April 12th at LaPorte Civic Auditorium.