Art on the Air, April 13, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR features the professor behind printmaking at IU South Bend, William Tourtillotte, whose work revolves around themes of plant forms, current news and popular culture. Next co-founder and director of the Syracuse Poster Project, Jim Emmons, that creates an annual series of illustrated poetry posters for public display. Our spotlight is on Family Folklore Foundation’s Meg DeMakas presentation of the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair project on Saturday, April 19th, 1-2 pm.