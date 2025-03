This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features 1994 Highland High School graduate and band alumni, Greg Jamrok, who went onto a prolific 30-year career scoring many television shows including the last four Academy Award ceremonies and several Oscar award winning motion pictures. Our spotlight is on Chesterton Art Center ’s outdoor Art After Dark Un-Gala on May 9th plus their May exhibit, Material Truths, featuring Heidi Bailey and Liz Roetzel.