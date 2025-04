This week on ART ON THE AIR features actor and award-winning filmmaker from Chicago, Michelle Joy Jardine, who will be appearing as Dusty in the Towle Theater production of “Potus.” Next we have a return visit with Chicago-based mural artist, Ahmad Lee, “Reco the Great” updating us on his new projects and June exhibit at Gallery Guichard. Our spotlight is on Indiana Ballet Theatre’s production of “Sleeping Beauty” on May 9th and 10th Gloria and Amanda Tuohy.