This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features intergalactic star-rockin' musician, BethyLoveLight, whose stellar variety of music ranges from angelic down-tempo to hip-hop/reggae/rock and she will exclusively preview her new song release, "Samadhi." Our spotlight is on Chicago Street Theatre’s annual presentation of TeenFest, featuring their Teen Ensemble members performing three short plays at different age levels on May 9th and 10th.