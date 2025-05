This week on ART ON THE AIR features motion picture sound man turned filmmaker, Jonathan Jackson discussing his documentary, “Living By The Lake.” Next photographer Michael Nowotny discusses his new book “Stadiums of America.” Our spotlight is on Indiana-based, contemporary American artist Tom Torluemke

whose unique freewheeling artistry through his 40 year career is captured in his new book “Live! On Paper, 1987 – 2024”