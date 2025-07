This week on ART ON THE AIR features an artist known as the “Queen of Color,” Denise Petersen sharing her art journey and her South Shore Arts Atrium exhibit in September. Next a return visit with violinist Nic Orbovich and the 24th Annual Michigan City Chamber Music Festival in August. Our spotlight is on the Lakeshore Community Concerts 2025-26 six-concert season with Carolyn Borchardt.