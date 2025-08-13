© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, August 31, 2025

Published August 13, 2025 at 1:42 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR features an all music show with singer/songwriter Hillary Reynolds, sharing her just released Debut Solo Album, “Changing Seasons” with her gentle easy-going, Americana style featuring her single “Can’t Turn Off My Mind.”  Next the Connecticut-based rock trio, The Problem With Kids Today share their third and latest album, “Take It!” Our spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s 20th anniversary of the Hoosier Star featuring past winners for a Hoosier Star of Stars! on September 13th and the Drayton Family Concerts in October with Executive Director, Emily Yiannias.

