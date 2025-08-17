Art on the Air, September 7, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features Two-Time Grammy Award-winning pianist, diatonic harmonica player, composer, Howard Levy, who discovered how to play the diatonic harmonica as a fully chromatic instrument by developing techniques on it that had never existed before, enabling him to take the harmonica out of its usual role as a Folk and Blues instrument, and into the worlds of Jazz, Classical, Middle Eastern music and more. An original member of Bela Fleck’s The Flecktones, he is the world’s foremost artist on the harmonica with numerous albums to his credit including a concerto for harmonica and orchestra. Our spotlight is on the Art Barn’s 9th Annual Art Blitz on Saturday September 20th with hands-on art activities, exhibits, artist demos, hayrides, live music, great food, and more.