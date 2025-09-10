Art on the Air, October 19, 2025
This week on ART ON THE AIR features designer, product developer, illustrator, Ariana Koultourides, sharing own her line of original children’s books. Next jazz and R&B vibraphonist, percussionist, and music educator, Di’Kobie Berry sharing his more than 25 years of concert experiences. Our spotlight is on Carol Estes’ new book “Dear Children, Reminisces and Gleanings of a Father,” a deeply personal collection of her great-grandfather’s prolific writings about his life’s journey from Wales to San Francisco .