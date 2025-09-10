© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air, October 19, 2025

Published September 10, 2025 at 9:26 PM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR features designer, product developer, illustrator, Ariana Koultourides, sharing own her line of original children’s books. Next jazz and R&B vibraphonist, percussionist, and music educator, Di’Kobie Berry sharing his more than 25 years of concert experiences. Our spotlight is on Carol Estes’ new book “Dear Children, Reminisces and Gleanings of a Father,” a deeply personal collection of her great-grandfather’s prolific writings about his life’s journey from Wales to San Francisco .

