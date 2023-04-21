© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, April 21, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published April 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
Today: April is Financial Literacy Month. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins us to talk about high cost the lack of financial literacy on the average American. The PNC Financial Services Group recently released the organization’s Spring 2023 Small and Mid-size Business Owners Survey. It reveals that business owners are “highly optimistic”. But up first, in recognition of Black Maternal Health Week we bring back our conversation with Dr. Camuel Wright the Chief Marketing Officer for CareSource Indiana. She shares important information on how we can all serve as an ally for expectant mothers of color. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingPNC Financial Services GroupPNC Financial Services Group senior economist Abbey OmodunbiNWI financial advisor Greg HammerMaternal Mortalitymaternal mortality in IndianaBlack Maternal Health Week
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
