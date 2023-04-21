Regionally Speaking, April 21, 2023

Today: April is Financial Literacy Month. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer joins us to talk about high cost the lack of financial literacy on the average American. The PNC Financial Services Group recently released the organization’s Spring 2023 Small and Mid-size Business Owners Survey. It reveals that business owners are “highly optimistic”. But up first, in recognition of Black Maternal Health Week we bring back our conversation with Dr. Camuel Wright the Chief Marketing Officer for CareSource Indiana. She shares important information on how we can all serve as an ally for expectant mothers of color. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.