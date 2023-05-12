© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Asset 1.png
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, May 12, 2023

By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published May 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
RS Full Show 05-12-2023.png

Today: The 2023 Indiana legislative session saw lawmakers addressing Governor Eric Holcomb’s priorities in last days of the Republican-controlled General Assembly. State legislators introduced more than 100 new education bills and bills impacting schools and students. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak to State Senator Dan Dernulc about one of those bills. House Representative Carolyn B. Jackson also joins to discuss the work she did at the Statehouse including her plans to get federal support for much needed railway safety in the Region.  All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tags
Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingIndiana Legislature2023 Indiana Legislative SessionDan DernulcState Rep. Carolyn JacksonGovernor Eric HolcombIndiana Legislative AgendaEducation BillsRail
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
See stories by Tom Maloney