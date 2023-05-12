Regionally Speaking, May 12, 2023

Today: The 2023 Indiana legislative session saw lawmakers addressing Governor Eric Holcomb’s priorities in last days of the Republican-controlled General Assembly. State legislators introduced more than 100 new education bills and bills impacting schools and students. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak to State Senator Dan Dernulc about one of those bills. House Representative Carolyn B. Jackson also joins to discuss the work she did at the Statehouse including her plans to get federal support for much needed railway safety in the Region. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.