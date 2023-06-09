Regionally Speaking, June 9, 2023

Today: Aquinas Catholic Community School will celebrate the completion of a multimillion dollar expansion project next week. Lakeshore Public Media host Chris Nolte speaks to representatives to learn what this will mean for students as well as the community. The Fed will meet next week. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson recently spoke to PNC Financial Services Group Senior Economist Abbey Omodumbi about what we can expect for the regional and national economy. But up first, in recognition of Juneteenth Indiana University Northwest will host several events on its regional campus. We’ll hear about some of those events including a fascinating exhibit honoring the legacy of a former slave turned Union Army soldier who spent his final years in Gary. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.