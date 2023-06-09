© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, June 9, 2023

By Dee Dotson,
Chris Nolte
Published June 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT

Today: Aquinas Catholic Community School will celebrate the completion of a multimillion dollar expansion project next week. Lakeshore Public Media host Chris Nolte speaks to representatives to learn what this will mean for students as well as the community. The Fed will meet next week. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson recently spoke to PNC Financial Services Group Senior Economist Abbey Omodumbi about what we can expect for the regional and national economy. But up first, in recognition of Juneteenth Indiana University Northwest will host several events on its regional campus. We’ll hear about some of those events including a fascinating exhibit honoring the legacy of a former slave turned Union Army soldier who spent his final years in Gary. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Big Shoulders FundCatholic Diocese of GaryDean and Barbara White Family FoundationEducationJuneteenth
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
Chris Nolte
Chris Nolte produces and hosts “Regionally Speaking” aired weekdays from noon to 1:00 p.m. He's also the temporary local "Morning Edition" host.
